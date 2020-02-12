Judge orders immigration detention hotline restored

Global  

Seattle Times Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to restore a free hotline that let detained immigrants report concerns about custody conditions until shortly after it was featured on the TV show “Orange Is the New Black.” U.S. District Court Judge André Birotte Jr. on Tuesday issued a preliminary injunction ordering […]
