After Iowa meltdown, Nevada Democrats will use scannable early voting ballots

Reuters Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Nevada Democrats will use scannable paper ballots for early voting in their caucuses after problems with an app plunged Iowa's nominating contest into chaos last week, according to a state party memo sent to presidential campaigns.
Credit: KRGV - Published < > Embed
News video: Voters Using Provisional Ballots for Fear of Rigged Election

Voters Using Provisional Ballots for Fear of Rigged Election

 People’s provisional vote may not be counted by the ballot board.

