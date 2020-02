Paul English, Willie Nelson’s longtime drummer, has died Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A publicist for Willie Nelson says Paul English, Nelson’s longtime drummer and the inspiration for Nelson’s song “Me and Paul,” has died. He was 87. Elaine Schock had no other details on English’s death as of Wednesday. English joined Nelson’s band, nicknamed the Family, in 1966 and continued with him for […] 👓 View full article

