Westminster Dog Show crowns Siba, the standard poodle 'Best in Show'

There’s nothing standard about Siba the standard poodle. The three-year-old took home best in show at Westminster on Tuesday, the most prestigious competition for pure-bred canines in the United States. Michelle Hennessy reports.
The 144th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show awarded its Best in Show to a black standard poodle named Siba. However many viewers were instantly charmed by... Mashable Also reported by •Japan Today •NYTimes.com •FOX Sports •USATODAY.com
