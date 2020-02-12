Global  

Westminster Dog Show crowns Siba, the standard poodle 'Best in Show'

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Siba the standard poodle won Best in Show at the 144th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York.
News video: Meet Westminster's new top dog, Siba

Meet Westminster's new top dog, Siba 01:06

 There’s nothing standard about Siba the standard poodle. The three-year-old took home best in show at Westminster on Tuesday, the most prestigious competition for pure-bred canines in the United States. Michelle Hennessy reports.

Oroville teen and her pup win Grand Champion Select Bitch, Westminster dog show [Video]Oroville teen and her pup win Grand Champion Select Bitch, Westminster dog show

The Westminster Dog Show is very difficult to qualify for but a teenager from Oroville managed to do it and take home an award.

Credit: KHSLPublished


Siba the Standard Poodle wins Best in Show at Westminster Dog Show

The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show win puts the Standard Poodle into elite company as one of only four breeds with five or more Best in Show wins.
USATODAY.com

The internet demands justice for the Westminster Dog Show's real winner

The 144th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show awarded its Best in Show to a black standard poodle named Siba. However many viewers were instantly charmed by...
Mashable Also reported by •Japan TodayNYTimes.comFOX SportsUSATODAY.com

