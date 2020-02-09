Global  

Alarmed by Sanders, Moderate Democrats Can’t Agree on an Alternative

Wednesday, 12 February 2020
Unless a centrist favorite soon emerges, party leaders may increasingly look to Michael R. Bloomberg as a potential savior.
News video: Biden's 2020 Bid On The Verge Of Implosion, Sanders On The Rise

Biden's 2020 Bid On The Verge Of Implosion, Sanders On The Rise 00:33

 REUTERS/Brian Snyder Former Vice President Joe Biden's disastrous results in Iowa and expected flop in New Hampshire have some establishment Democrats panicking. Sen. Bernie Sanders' simultaneous rise in national polls and strong support across the early states is intensifying their fears that the...

Moderate Democrats have a duty to consider Sanders. He has a clear path to beating Trump.

Bernie Sanders isn't even my favorite senator running for the 2020 nomination. But I see his potential to unite the Democratic Party and oust Trump.
USATODAY.com

Amy Klobuchar on Bernie Sanders: I Would ‘Have Trouble’ With Socialist Leading the 2020 Dem Ticket

Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) swiped at Bernie Sanders by reaffirming her stance that moderate Democrats would have a problem if the party nominates a socialist...
Mediaite

