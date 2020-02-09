Alarmed by Sanders, Moderate Democrats Can’t Agree on an Alternative

2 days ago < > Embed Credit: Wochit - Published Biden's 2020 Bid On The Verge Of Implosion, Sanders On The Rise 00:33 REUTERS/Brian Snyder Former Vice President Joe Biden's disastrous results in Iowa and expected flop in New Hampshire have some establishment Democrats panicking. Sen. Bernie Sanders' simultaneous rise in national polls and strong support across the early states is intensifying their fears that the...