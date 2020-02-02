Rachel Haddad RT @PnPCBC: Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland was briefly blocked from entering Halifax city hall on Wednesday afternoon by demonstra… 8 minutes ago Kathleen RT @RyanGrieveAB: This is the Deputy Prime Minister of Canada being blocked by pipeline protesters from entering Halifax city hall. Meanwhi… 10 minutes ago anngouthro RT @CBCAlerts: Chrystia Freeland was briefly blocked from entering Halifax city hall by demonstrators supporting the Wet'suwet'en First Nat… 12 minutes ago Ian Quinn RT @TPostMillennial: BREAKING: Deputy Prime Minister @cafreeland was blocked from entering Halifax city hall by anti-pipeline protestors.… 12 minutes ago Shirley MacKenzie RT @CBCCalgary: Deputy PM Freeland blocked by Wet'suwet'en demonstrators in Halifax https://t.co/ARsxhdU67W https://t.co/iS2iwsuqGG 14 minutes ago Halifax News Deputy prime minister blocked by Wet'suwet'en demonstrators in Halifax https://t.co/gVMK4DEYLi 16 minutes ago CBC Calgary Deputy PM Freeland blocked by Wet'suwet'en demonstrators in Halifax https://t.co/ARsxhdU67W https://t.co/iS2iwsuqGG 18 minutes ago