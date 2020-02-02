Global  

Deputy prime minister blocked by Wet'suwet'en demonstrators in Halifax

CBC.ca Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland was briefly blocked from entering Halifax city hall on Wednesday by demonstrators in support of the Wet'suwet'en First Nation.
