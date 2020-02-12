Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Blue Jays’ Reese McGuire charged with indecency in Florida

Blue Jays’ Reese McGuire charged with indecency in Florida

Seattle Times Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays catcher catcher Reese McGuire is facing an indecent exposure charge in Florida. Deputies were dispatched to a shopping center parking lot in Dunedin on Friday afternoon following reports that a man sitting inside an SUV was exposing himself, according to a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office news release. Deputies […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Blue Jays' Reese McGuire charged with indecency in Florida

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Reese McGuire is facing an indecent exposure charge in Florida
FOX Sports

Blue Jays' Reese McGuire arrested in Florida for exposing himself in car

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Reese McGuire was arrested in Florida last Friday for exposing himself in car.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CAROLCITYSLIM1

Ghost🔫 🌹 RT @TMZ: Toronto Blue Jays Catcher Reese McGuire Arrested, Allegedly Exposed Penis https://t.co/bb222XtCkP 54 minutes ago

Tribe_XX

John Blue Jays' Reese McGuire exposed himself in a parking lot: police https://t.co/DuRSffs3rZ 1 hour ago

Spence_OnSports

Spencer RT @ShiDavidi: #BlueJays catcher Reese McGuire arrested last weekend for exposure of sexual organs and given notice to appear in court, acc… 2 hours ago

Waveking817

Mal RT @BSO: Watch Blue Jays Catcher Reese McGuire Explains to Cops That Masturbating Inside His Car Seemed Like a Good Enough Place to Do It (… 2 hours ago

sauga960am

@Sauga960AM RT @MarcPatrone: A catcher in the raw. @sauga960am @BlueJays #cdnmedia @RawMikeRichards https://t.co/XAklGj451M 2 hours ago

russmove

Russell RT @TMZ_Sports: Toronto Blue Jays Catcher Reese McGuire Arrested, Allegedly Exposed Penis https://t.co/MXumuzb9XD 2 hours ago

IndignantBeaver

IndignantBeaver[INDIG] RT @BlueJays: The Blue Jays are aware of the recent police incident involving catcher Reese McGuire. He has been in communication with the… 2 hours ago

SouzaEluam

ELUAM SOUZA RT @TMZ: Toronto Blue Jays Catcher Reese McGuire Arrested, Allegedly Exposed Penis https://t.co/GWyUYv8c5O 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.