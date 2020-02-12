Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > St. Louis rotation questions revolve around Carlos Martinez

St. Louis rotation questions revolve around Carlos Martinez

Seattle Times Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — As far as the St. Louis Cardinals are concerned, how Carlos Martinez feels on days he’s not throwing may be as important has how well he performs on the mound. A healthy Martinez is likely the final piece in the Cardinals’ starting rotation. A Martinez whose shoulder, like last year, doesn’t […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

St. Louis rotation questions revolve around Carlos Martinez

St. Louis rotation questions revolve around Carlos MartinezCarlos Martinez says he wants to return to the St. Louis starting rotation
FOX Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.