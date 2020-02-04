Global  

Troy Price, Iowa Democratic Party Leader, Resigns Over Caucus Debacle

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Mr. Price announced he was stepping down after overseeing the chaotic Iowa caucuses that embarrassed the state and national party.
News video: Iowa dems review results from 95 precincts in caucus fiasco

 The Iowa Democratic Party announced it was reviewing results from 95 precincts from the Feb. 3 caucuses.

Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Resigns After Caucus Chaos [Video]Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Resigns After Caucus Chaos

Numerous problems and delays from the Iowa caucuses proved to be too much for the Iowa Democratic Party chairman to stay in his position.

Credit: WHO     Duration: 02:24Published

After Iowa's caucus cataclysm, Dem Party chair falls on metaphorical sword [Video]After Iowa's caucus cataclysm, Dem Party chair falls on metaphorical sword

CNN reports the chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party resigned on Wednesday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:37Published


Iowa Democratic Party chairman resigns over caucus debacle

What transpired last week was unacceptable, Troy Price wrote in a resignation letter.
Politico

Iowa Democratic Party to begin releasing presidential caucus results at 5 p.m. ET

The Iowa Democratic Party has told presidential campaigns it will release more than half of Monday's delayed caucus results at 5 p.m. ET (2200 GMT) on Tuesday.
Reuters


tempusviators

Nicole Snow Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Troy Price to resign after caucus chaos https://t.co/Re0Uz93xJd via ⁦@DMRegister⁩ 6 seconds ago

8ChildofSaturn8

Scooter 🏳️‍🌈🌹 RT @shoe0nhead: THE IOWA DEM CHAIRMAN IS STEPPING DOWN 🦀🦀🦀🦀🦀🦀 https://t.co/in1peSGRRU 16 seconds ago

QuadeersultanM

mir quadeer Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Troy Price to resign after caucus chaos https://t.co/UdI5qmg32w via @DMRegister #20… https://t.co/R8GyWnU1H6 16 seconds ago

pauljadam

Paul J. Adam RT @GuardianUS: Iowa Democratic party chair resigns after caucus chaos https://t.co/oUH511f99P 24 seconds ago

Twitlertwit

CaliGirlBerner RT @CullenYossarian: ICYMI: Iowa Democratic Party Chair Troy Price resigns in wake of caucus chaos. It’s time to clean 🧼 house. Next it… 24 seconds ago

DjovanHenriques

Djovan Henriques RT @brianneDMR: BREAKING: Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Troy Price is stepping down. https://t.co/wogOJcJkrk 29 seconds ago

Stoline

Dean Stoline RT @iowademocrats: Today, IDP Chair @TroyMPrice delivered his letter of resignation. https://t.co/ojENG34DbQ 57 seconds ago

susanabaron

Susan RT @ShellyKey: Who really cares, but BYE. 🙃👏👏👏 https://t.co/gSAd8YTfUn 1 minute ago

