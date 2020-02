Canadiens’ Weber out 4 to 6 weeks with left ankle injury Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ( 5 days ago )

MONTREAL (AP) — Montreal Canadiens captain Shea Weber will be out four to six weeks with a sprained left ankle. The defenseman was injured during a game in New Jersey on Feb. 4. Weber underwent an evaluation by orthopedic specialist Dr. Robert Anderson on Wednesday in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Canadiens said the latest evaluation […] 👓 View full article

