With DOJ's intervention in Roger Stone case, William Barr cements his role as Trump's defender-in-chief

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Since taking over as attorney general a year ago, William Barr has taken virtually every opportunity to come to President Donald Trump's defense.
News video: Trump 'not involved' in DOJ's handling of Roger Stone case

Trump 'not involved' in DOJ's handling of Roger Stone case 01:11

 U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he did not intervene to ask the Justice Department to seek a shorter prison sentence for his former adviser Roger Stone, but Trump said he would be allowed to do so.

DOJ’s Unorthodox Intervention In Stone’s Sentencing [Video]DOJ’s Unorthodox Intervention In Stone’s Sentencing

The Department of Justice abruptly shortened Roger Stone’s recommended sentence after Trump publicly criticized the process. But the downgraded sentencing has prompted allegations of political..

Trump claims 'legal right' to order William Barr to do anything he wants [Video]Trump claims 'legal right' to order William Barr to do anything he wants

President Trump on Friday asserted he has the "legal right" to order Attorney General Bill Barr to do anything he wants in criminal cases handled by the Justice Department.

DOJ reversal in Roger Stone case sparks outrage

A surprising reversal in the criminal case of President Trump’s longtime ally Roger Stone has sparked outrage and accusations of interference. Four career...
Trump sounds off on juror ‘bias’ in Roger Stone case, amid new revelations

President Trump stepped up his criticism of Justice Department prosecutors on Thursday concerning former campaign adviser Roger Stone's criminal trial, after it...
