Big Ben repair bill rises by another £18m

Asbestos and blitz damage drives up cost of Elizabeth Tower’s refurbishment to £80m



Recent related news from verified sources UK's Big Ben tower more badly damaged by Nazi bombs than thought Britain's Big Ben tower at the Houses of Parliament was more badly damaged by German bombs during World War Two than originally thought, experts said on...

Reuters 7 hours ago



London's Big Ben more damaged than first thought Britain's Big Ben tower at the Houses of Parliament was more badly damaged by German bombs during World War Two than originally thought, experts said on...

CBC.ca 6 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this