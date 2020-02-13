Global  

Big Ben repair bill rises by another £18m

FT.com Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Asbestos and blitz damage drives up cost of Elizabeth Tower’s refurbishment to £80m
Recent related news from verified sources

UK's Big Ben tower more badly damaged by Nazi bombs than thought

Britain's Big Ben tower at the Houses of Parliament was more badly damaged by German bombs during World War Two than originally thought, experts said on...
Reuters

London's Big Ben more damaged than first thought

Britain's Big Ben tower at the Houses of Parliament was more badly damaged by German bombs during World War Two than originally thought, experts said on...
CBC.ca

