'People are sick of it': Lambie to halt talks with government over union-busting bill Thursday, 13 February 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Tasmanian senator Jacqui Lambie says she will suspend talks over the Ensuring Integrity Bill until the Gaetjens report on the government's sports grants scheme is released to the Senate. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this