Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > 'People are sick of it': Lambie to halt talks with government over union-busting bill

'People are sick of it': Lambie to halt talks with government over union-busting bill

The Age Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Tasmanian senator Jacqui Lambie says she will suspend talks over the Ensuring Integrity Bill until the Gaetjens report on the government's sports grants scheme is released to the Senate.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.