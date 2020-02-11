Global  

Alarmed by Sanders, moderate Democrats can’t agree on an alternative

Seattle Times Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
In Iowa and New Hampshire, a majority of voters supported candidates closer to the political center and named defeating President Donald Trump as their top priority, but there was no favorite as to which moderate was the best alternative to Bernie Sanders.
Biden's 2020 Bid On The Verge Of Implosion, Sanders On The Rise [Video]Biden's 2020 Bid On The Verge Of Implosion, Sanders On The Rise

REUTERS/Brian Snyder Former Vice President Joe Biden&apos;s disastrous results in Iowa and expected flop in New Hampshire have some establishment Democrats panicking. Sen. Bernie Sanders&apos;..

