Destructive winds, floods predicted as Cyclone Uesi nears Lord Howe Island

Thursday, 13 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

The Category 2 tropical cyclone is producing wind gusts of up to 130km/h an hour, although it was expected to become an ex-tropical cyclone before it hits the island. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

14 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Jukin Media - Published Cyclone Damien Destroys Neighborhood With Strong Winds Over 200KPH 00:16 This Cyclone Damien hit a neighborhood and destroyed it completely. The strong winds running over 200kph made massive destruction by uprooting trees and breaking windows of houses. The cyclone was so intense that it put the life at a halt in the area.