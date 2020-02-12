Global  

Destructive winds, floods predicted as Cyclone Uesi nears Lord Howe Island

The Age Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
The Category 2 tropical cyclone is producing wind gusts of up to 130km/h an hour, although it was expected to become an ex-tropical cyclone before it hits the island.
News video: Cyclone Damien Destroys Neighborhood With Strong Winds Over 200KPH

Cyclone Damien Destroys Neighborhood With Strong Winds Over 200KPH 00:16

 This Cyclone Damien hit a neighborhood and destroyed it completely. The strong winds running over 200kph made massive destruction by uprooting trees and breaking windows of houses. The cyclone was so intense that it put the life at a halt in the area. 

Cyclone warning: Ex-tropical cyclone Uesi on track to bring heavy rain to South Island

Ex-tropical Cyclone Uesi is on track to hit New Zealand late on Saturday and bring heavy rain to the West Coast, Fiordland, Southland and Otago.MetService...
New Zealand Herald

'Quite calm': Lord Howe Island residents await Uesi's arrival

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned of "destructive winds" and flash flooding on the island as the tropical cyclone moves south.
Brisbane Times


