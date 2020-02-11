Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Centers for Disease Control and Prevention > CDC confirms 14th U.S. case of coronavirus with patient in San Diego

CDC confirms 14th U.S. case of coronavirus with patient in San Diego

Reuters Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
A second person evacuated from Wuhan, China, to a U.S. Marine base near San Diego has been diagnosed with the new coronavirus, raising the tally of confirmed cases in the United States to 14, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported on Wednesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus patient in San Diego in good condition

Coronavirus patient in San Diego in good condition 01:48

 The first person in San Diego to test positive for coronavirus is at UC San Diego Medical Center and is in good condition.

Recent related videos from verified sources

CDC Confirms 14th Case Of Coronavirus In U.S. [Video]CDC Confirms 14th Case Of Coronavirus In U.S.

The CDC has confirmed a 14th case of coronavirus in the United States.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:00Published

Second Case of Coronavirus in San Diego, CDC Confirms [Video]Second Case of Coronavirus in San Diego, CDC Confirms

A second person quarantined at a Southern California military base has tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the United States to 14, the Centers for Disease..

Credit: KSWB     Duration: 01:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus case confirmed in San Diego, bringing total to 13 U.S. cases

The CDC has confirmed a case of the deadly coronavirus in San Diego. The patient was on a government-chartered flight last week from Wuhan, the Chinese city at...
CBS News Also reported by •ReutersReuters IndiaSeattlePI.comSFGateSeattle Times

CDC Confirms San Diego Patient Is 14th US Virus Case

A second person evacuated from Wuhan, China, to a U.S. Marine base near San Diego has been diagnosed with the new coronavirus, raising the tally of confirmed...
Newsmax

You Might Like


Tweets about this

nitishshekhawa1

Nitish Shekhawat Coronavirus outbreak Live Updates: Japan lets elderly leave stranded cruise, US confirms 14th case https://t.co/kAx9Mxh3mD 2 minutes ago

FederalGovNews

FederalGov News #CDC: CDC Confirms 14th Case of 2019 Novel Coronavirus https://t.co/Zz6gsfxT8c 7 minutes ago

IAMQuanLegend

YungnDezine RT @WTKR3: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed a second case of the novel coronavirus in San Diego County Wednesda… 8 minutes ago

nilekhahosur

nilekha CDC confirms 14th U.S. case of coronavirus with patient in San Diego https://t.co/BNz4UowwF1 https://t.co/Q9WFOUNAXX 11 minutes ago

WTKR3

WTKR News 3 The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed a second case of the novel coronavirus in San Diego Co… https://t.co/86zemrgwmg 13 minutes ago

RTGBreaking

RTGNews CDC confirms 14th U.S. case of coronavirus with patient in San Diego #US | #RTGNews 21 minutes ago

Zippy7772

JHARRISON CDC confirms 14th U.S. case of coronavirus with patient in San Diego https://t.co/NBalerdwNd 29 minutes ago

TheWreckingBal5

TheWreckingBall CDC confirms 14th U.S. case of coronavirus with patient in San Diego https://t.co/ItnYd13mHz If 14 @people infect… https://t.co/LDdDUMalwj 30 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.