Dairy Farmers recalls milk due to E. coli fears

Supermarkets have recalled some varieties of Dairy Farmers milk sold in NSW due to a possible E. coli contamination.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources 3 Reasons Why Cow Milk Sales Are Declining According to CNN.com, cow milk sales have been steadily declining over the past few years. Both Borden and Dean Foods, two of the largest milk processors in the U.S. both recently filed for bankruptcy... Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:45Published on January 10, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Chhattisgarh dairy federation plans to launch new products More than 42,000 dairy farmers, associated 990 primary milk cooperatives located in rural and remote villages supply about 85,000 litres of milk daily.

IndiaTimes 2 days ago





Tweets about this