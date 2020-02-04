Global  

5 Seattle-area high school jazz bands make finals of prestigious Essentially Ellington competition

Seattle Times Thursday, 13 February 2020
Five Seattle-area schools have been selected as finalists in the most prestigious competition in high school jazz, marking the first time in over a decade that any metropolitan area has sent this many bands to the competition.
