Cruise ship turned away in other ports anchors off Cambodia

Seattle Times Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
SIHANOUKVILLE, Cambodia (AP) — A cruise ship turned away by four Asian governments due to virus fears anchored Thursday off Cambodia for health checks on its 2,200 passengers and crew. The Westerdam is anchored a kilometer (.6 miles) from the main Sihanoukville port and a team of health officials will board to conduct health checks […]
