Japan to allow elderly on cruise ship to disembark earlier than planned: NHK

Reuters Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Japan will allow passengers over 80 years old and those with pre-existing conditions aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined in Japan to disembark earlier than the planned Feb. 19, Japanese public broadcaster NHK said on Thursday.
News video: Japan To Allow Elderly To Leave Coronavirus Infected Cruise Liner

Japan To Allow Elderly To Leave Coronavirus Infected Cruise Liner 00:32

 Japan will allow elderly passengers on a quarantined cruise liner who test negative for the coronavirus to disembark. The health minister made the announcement on Thursday as another 44 new cases were confirmed aboard the ship. The health minister said elderly passengers who have pre-existing...

