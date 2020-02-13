Ellison leads Hartford over Albany (NY) 66-60

Thursday, 13 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Malik Ellison recorded 18 points and 19 rebounds to carry Hartford to a 66-60 win over Albany on Wednesday night. Moses Flowers had 14 points for Hartford (14-12, 7-4 America East Conference). Romain Boxus added 14 points. Hunter Marks had 12 points. Ahmad Clark had 24 points for the Great […]


