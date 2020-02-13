Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Ellison leads Hartford over Albany (NY) 66-60

Ellison leads Hartford over Albany (NY) 66-60

Seattle Times Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Malik Ellison recorded 18 points and 19 rebounds to carry Hartford to a 66-60 win over Albany on Wednesday night. Moses Flowers had 14 points for Hartford (14-12, 7-4 America East Conference). Romain Boxus added 14 points. Hunter Marks had 12 points. Ahmad Clark had 24 points for the Great […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Noel, Withers lead UMass Lowell past Hartford 74-67

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Obadiah Noel scored 25 points and made fur steals, Connor Withers added a season-high 20 points and UMass Lowell held off Hartford 74-67...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NatStatMBB

NatStat Men's College Basketball 📰 Ellison leads Hartford over Albany (NY) 66-60 (StarTribune) @UAlbanyMBB @HartfordMBB https://t.co/2ayc4a0Mks 1 week ago

EMBushkin

Eric Bushkin Ellison leads Hartford over Albany (NY) 66-60 https://t.co/xM8jpdrK5R 1 week ago

AlbertMylesAM

Team Albert Ellison Leads Hartford Over Albany (NY) 66-60 https://t.co/H4OfpWGiZ0 Via @USATODAY 1 week ago

esportsws

Sports News Ellison leads Hartford over Albany (NY) 66-60 https://t.co/osP6ZkWoiH 1 week ago

joshuariy

Joshua Riecke "Ellison Leads Hartford Over Albany (NY) 66-60" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/zFNxFehsNV 1 week ago

CoachCarson

Coach Billy Carson Ellison leads Hartford over Albany (NY) 66-60 https://t.co/0o8TVVGvz1 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.