Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > WA Labor MPs named as part of pro-coal, right-wing 'Otis Group'

WA Labor MPs named as part of pro-coal, right-wing 'Otis Group'

The Age Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
A WA federal Labor MP who reportedly belongs to a factional dinner club known as the Otis group – after the Canberra restaurant where they meet – has downplayed its meetings as nothing unusual.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

M92020597

The Great Makhno @DdosIt31 @BashkirPrince @KoreanAncap Just one example is an individual named Armand Hammer. Wikipedia will only te… https://t.co/jqpZRFro0s 6 hours ago

PDDifferently

Politics Done Differently Tara Cheyne is a Labor member for Ginninderra in the ACT Legislative Assembly and Government Whip. @In_The_Taratory… https://t.co/uFwejECely 2 days ago

trumpoutbigly

etcetera @TheTrueAmerica5 The Mask of Zorro, (1998.) It features some corrupt Dons and a villain named Don Rafael Montero wh… https://t.co/6fqM0mXks8 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.