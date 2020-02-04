Global  

Hong Kong suspends schools for longer to counter spread of coronavirus

Reuters Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Scrambling to contain the spread of coronavirus, Hong Kong extended the suspension of schools on Thursday until at least March 16 and told overseas students studying in the city there was no rush to return.
