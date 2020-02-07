Another 44 cases of new coronavirus confirmed on cruise ship: Japan health minister

Global  

Reuters India Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Forty-four fresh cases of the new coronavirus have been detected on the Princes Diamond cruise ship quarantined off the coast of Japan, Katsunobu Kato, Japan's health minister, told reporters at a news conference on Thursday.
