Another 44 cases of new coronavirus confirmed on cruise ship: Japan health minister
Thursday, 13 February 2020 () Forty-four fresh cases of the new coronavirus have been detected on the Princes Diamond cruise ship quarantined off the coast of Japan, Katsunobu Kato, Japan's health minister, told reporters at a news conference on Thursday.
Cruise Ship to Dock in Cambodia After Being Stranded at Sea Over Coronavirus Fears The MS Westerdam has been stranded at sea since Feb. 6, when Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe denied its docking in the country over fear of COVID-19. Despite repeatedly confirming that there were no cases of the...
HONG KONG — A Hong Kong woman fell victim to the new coronavirus after a man residing 10 floors directly above her unit became sick. The South Morning China Post reports on Tuesday that the new cases..