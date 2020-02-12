Benny-nyaa~ RT @staronline: One of the largest turtles that ever lived. https://t.co/8sT9FpU7sG 6 minutes ago Meg Gilley RT @Reuters: Scientists in Colombia have discovered fossils of the Stupendemys geographicus, one of the largest turtles that ever lived htt… 31 minutes ago The Star One of the largest turtles that ever lived. https://t.co/8sT9FpU7sG 33 minutes ago Onerazz Channel Services Scientists in Colombia have discovered fossils of the Stupendemys geographicus, one of the largest turtles that eve… https://t.co/TpONi826dd 40 minutes ago Coop Car-sized prehistoric South American turtle was built for battle https://t.co/SavlDeqSbW 55 minutes ago Vatsla Srivastava RT @ReutersIndia: Scientists in Colombia have discovered fossils of the Stupendemys geographicus, one of the largest turtles that ever live… 1 hour ago Charles Myrick -CEO Car-sized prehistoric South American turtle was built for battle https://t.co/iM4IXFOKgS 1 hour ago Reuters India Scientists in Colombia have discovered fossils of the Stupendemys geographicus, one of the largest turtles that eve… https://t.co/fgkMjDz25m 1 hour ago