Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Hyundai bet big on China. Now coronavirus is twisting its supply chain

Hyundai bet big on China. Now coronavirus is twisting its supply chain

Reuters India Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
South Korean car giant Hyundai Motor has increasingly relied on China to supply auto parts to its manufacturing hub at home in recent years. As the coronavirus spreads, its strategy could be backfiring.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: WHO: Coronavirus A Greater Threat Than ISIS

WHO: Coronavirus A Greater Threat Than ISIS 00:38

 China's senior medical adviser said Tuesday that coronavirus outbreak in China may be over by April. However, Reuters reports deaths due to the virus in China have already surpassed 1,000. At the same time, the World Health Organization warned of a global threat potentially worse than terrorism. The...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Hyundai to suspend production in South Korea [Video]Hyundai to suspend production in South Korea

The carmaker Hyundai is the first automaker to suspend production in South Korea due to the coronavirus outbreak that has hampered its supply chain. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:29Published

Why Is The Coronavirus Freaking Out Markets Faster Than The SARS Outbreak Did? [Video]Why Is The Coronavirus Freaking Out Markets Faster Than The SARS Outbreak Did?

Markets Insider reports the outbreak of the coronavirus from Wuhan, China, is roiling markets. In fact, asset prices are being hit much faster than they were in 2003, when there was a global outbreak..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus Live Updates: Deaths in China Rise, With No Sign of Slowdown

Hyundai is suspending production in South Korea amid supply chain problems linked to the coronavirus, while Americans have undertaken a second Wuhan evacuation.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •Bangkok Post

Siemens Gamesa relies on Chinese factories reopening despite coronavirus: CEO

Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa sees no major disruption to its supply chain as long as factories in China reopen quickly following the recent outbreak of a...
Reuters Also reported by •AppleInsiderBangkok PostKhaleej Times

Tweets about this

D_Sabya

sabyasachi dasgupta RT @HTAutotweets: Kyungshin, which supplies almost half of the wiring harnesses for @HMGnewsroom 's auto electrical systems in the carmaker… 46 seconds ago

moomblr

moomblr 〄 Hyundai bet big on China. Now coronavirus is twisting its supply chain https://t.co/KXHHyDRYJp 2 minutes ago

HTAutotweets

HT Auto Kyungshin, which supplies almost half of the wiring harnesses for @HMGnewsroom 's auto electrical systems in the ca… https://t.co/Y8adQKUofn 11 minutes ago

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News Hyundai bet big on China. Now coronavirus is twisting its supply chain https://t.co/ENZdHgGB5R 23 minutes ago

greatindiablog

GreatIndiaBlog Hyundai bet big on China, now coronavirus is twisting its supply chain visit https://t.co/QeX5vke1Hs to read more https://t.co/vbBc8uvd87 23 minutes ago

HubliCityeGroup

Hublicity-eGroup RT @Reuters: Hyundai bet big on China. Now coronavirus is twisting its supply chain https://t.co/U9wynZdRqB https://t.co/8OMFaN5V9W 24 minutes ago

marketcheetah

Market Cheetah Hyundai Bet Big On China. Now Coronavirus Is Twisting Its Supply Chain https://t.co/mrPcrF3E0m 25 minutes ago

myniaga

MyNiaga RT @asia_newstoday: Hyundai bet big on China and now coronavirus is twisting its supply chain https://t.co/xNMbdOtgh7 https://t.co/cTBNQ6RQ… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.