Mitchell scores 26, Jazz beats the Heat 116-101

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 26 points and Bojan Bogdanovic added 22 points to lift the Utah Jazz to a 116-101 victory over the Miami Heat on Wednesday night. Jordan Clarkson added 21 points off the bench for the Jazz. Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 20 rebounds as Utah won its […]



FOX Sports 1 week ago



FOX Sports 1 week ago



