Mitchell scores 26, Jazz beats the Heat 116-101

Seattle Times Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 26 points and Bojan Bogdanovic added 22 points to lift the Utah Jazz to a 116-101 victory over the Miami Heat on Wednesday night. Jordan Clarkson added 21 points off the bench for the Jazz. Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 20 rebounds as Utah won its […]
