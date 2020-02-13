Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > China picks ex-Shanghai mayor to lead in virus epicenter

China picks ex-Shanghai mayor to lead in virus epicenter

Seattle Times Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
BEIJING (AP) — China on Thursday appointed the former Shanghai mayor as its top official party chief in central Hubei, the province hardest-hit by a viral outbreak that has infected more than 45,000 people worldwide. Ying Yong replaces Jiang Chaoliang as the ruling Communist Party’s chief in the beleaguered province, the Xinhua state news agency […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Big2News

Big 2 News KMID China picks ex-Shanghai mayor to lead in virus epicenter https://t.co/QV2W2VX47Z 3 minutes ago

SuitJut

Gato raro China picks ex-Shanghai mayor to lead in virus epicenter https://t.co/0B7An4vvKK https://t.co/73x9BtBIPk 12 minutes ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime #China picks ex-Shanghai mayor to lead in #virus epicenter - Feb 13 @ 12:22 AM ET https://t.co/LuSjTTRnQ9 25 minutes ago

uk_worldnews

Newslocker UK World News China picks ex-Shanghai mayor to lead in virus epicenter #WorldNews https://t.co/CoKVIwSZ2i https://t.co/ACdxZ05XPC 30 minutes ago

TALK1370

Talk 1370 HEADLINES: China picks ex-Shanghai mayor to lead in virus epicenter https://t.co/GvCIP3o7dN 35 minutes ago

clickondetroit

ClickOnDetroit China picks ex-Shanghai mayor to lead in virus epicenter https://t.co/wUucY5HjjZ 51 minutes ago

dmrider

David Rider RT @Star_Foreign: China picks ex-Shanghai mayor to lead in virus epicenter https://t.co/evZtWEVjnE 59 minutes ago

Star_Foreign

Star World China picks ex-Shanghai mayor to lead in virus epicenter https://t.co/evZtWEVjnE 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.