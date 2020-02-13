Global  

New half-back hopes poise, run will settle Rebels in Waratahs clash

The Age Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Ryan Louwrens believes his combative style and experience will aid the Rebels as they look to score a vital win over the New South Wales Waratahs at AAMI Park on Friday night.
Recent related news from verified sources

Winless and pointless Waratahs hit new low in loss to Rebels

The Waratahs had never lost two games to start a season and now have three defeats to their name under new coach Rob Penney.
The Age

