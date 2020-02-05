Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Cruise ship shunned over coronavirus fears arrives in Cambodia

Cruise ship shunned over coronavirus fears arrives in Cambodia

Reuters India Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
A cruise ship which spent two weeks at sea after being turned away by five countries over fears that someone aboard may have the coronavirus arrived in Cambodia on Thursday to the relief of passengers and the praise of global health officials.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Published < > Embed
News video: Sacramento Couple On Cruise Ship Quarantined For Coronavirus Near Japan

Sacramento Couple On Cruise Ship Quarantined For Coronavirus Near Japan 02:18

 There are 69 people aboard the ship

Recent related videos from verified sources

Cruise Ship to Dock in Cambodia After Being Stranded at Sea Over Coronavirus Fears [Video]Cruise Ship to Dock in Cambodia After Being Stranded at Sea Over Coronavirus Fears

The MS Westerdam has been stranded at sea since Feb. 6, when Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe denied its docking in the country over fear of COVID-19.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:21Published

Coronavirus: 44 new cases confirmed on cruise ship in Japan [Video]Coronavirus: 44 new cases confirmed on cruise ship in Japan

Credit: FRANCE 24 English     Duration: 01:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Cruise ship shunned over coronavirus fears arrives in Cambodia - ship tracker

A cruise ship which had spent two weeks at sea after being turned away by five countries over fears that someone aboard may have the coronavirus arrived in...
Reuters India Also reported by •ReutersCBS NewsSeattlePI.comSeattle TimesNewsdayWorldNewsCTV News

Hong Kong testing over 1,800 passengers on cruise ship for coronavirus

Hong Kong was testing over 1,800 passengers and crew on a cruise ship for a coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, after some crew members reported having fever...
Reuters Also reported by •CTV NewsNPR

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PaolaAmyn

Paola Amaya RT @Reuters: A cruise ship which spent two weeks at sea after being turned away by five countries over fears that someone aboard may have t… 28 seconds ago

StaceyMaLaine

FREE JULIAN ASSANGE ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @Reuters: Cruise ship MS Westerdam, with 1,455 passengers and 802 crew on board, arrived in the Cambodian port town of Sihanoukville. It… 3 minutes ago

amanswellbhive

Adrian Manswell Cruise ship shunned over coronavirus fears arrives in Cambodia https://t.co/clMO8Ukfqv 17 minutes ago

Totallaseryaho1

[email protected] RT @malaymail: Cruise ship shunned over coronavirus fears arrives in Cambodia | Malay Mail https://t.co/papvT9wVnQ 40 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.