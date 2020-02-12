Ankit Jain RT @BhabagrahiPatr4: Respected and beloved Kejriwal Saheb, Please invite your parents, Anna Hajare ji and Narendra Modi Saheb going person… 48 minutes ago sidi diallo New post (Kejriwal’s oath ceremony: no invite for political leaders from other States, says Gopal Rai) has been pub… https://t.co/Ca4akOuWIj 2 hours ago BureaucracyBuzz Will not invite other states CM, political leaders for Arvind Kejriwal's oath ceremony: AAP leader Gopal Rai https://t.co/YhSleGMguA 3 hours ago Kundan Yadav ।। Delhi ।। - Kejriwal’s oath ceremony: no invite for political leaders from other States: Gopal Ra… https://t.co/pM4o2g4MPm 4 hours ago OnlyStockTips Will not invite other states CM, political leaders for Arvind Kejriwal#39;s oath ceremony… https://t.co/UAKigmVXXn 6 hours ago Bijay Kumar Sarkar @amitmalviya Come what may Kejriwal is CM with difference. He is not inviting any other CM in Oath taking Ceremony… https://t.co/KVdUNikUbR 6 hours ago अभिलाष RT @firstpost: #DelhiGovernmentFormation While oath-taking ceremony will be open to public, @AamAadmiParty is considering not inviting lead… 10 hours ago BJP Party Arvind Kejriwal stakes claim to form govt, oath taking ceremony at 10 am on Sunday; AAP likely not to invite othe... https://t.co/l4OqY2WZTW 13 hours ago