CDC confirms 14th U.S. case of coronavirus with patient in San Diego

Reuters India Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
A second person evacuated from Wuhan, China, to a U.S. Marine base near San Diego has been diagnosed with the new coronavirus, raising the tally of confirmed cases in the United States to 14, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported on Wednesday.
 The first person in San Diego to test positive for coronavirus is at UC San Diego Medical Center and is in good condition.

