James’ triple double, Davis lead Lakers past Nuggets 120-116
Thursday, 13 February 2020 () DENVER (AP) — LeBron James posted a triple-double and Anthony Davis scored seven of his 33 points in overtime to push the Los Angeles Lakers past the Denver Nuggets 120-116 Wednesday night. James had 32 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds for his 12th triple-double of the season as the Lakers headed into the All-Star […]
