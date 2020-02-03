Global  

James’ triple double, Davis lead Lakers past Nuggets 120-116

Seattle Times Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
DENVER (AP) — LeBron James posted a triple-double and Anthony Davis scored seven of his 33 points in overtime to push the Los Angeles Lakers past the Denver Nuggets 120-116 Wednesday night. James had 32 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds for his 12th triple-double of the season as the Lakers headed into the All-Star […]
James' triple double, Davis lead Lakers past Nuggets 120-116

James' triple double, Davis lead Lakers past Nuggets 120-116LeBron James' 12th triple-double of the season and Anthony Davis' hot hand led the Los Angeles Lakers to a 120-116 overtime win at Denver
FOX Sports Also reported by •Seattle Times

LeBron James, Lakers spoil Nuggets’ winning streak with overtime win

LeBron James’ power has bewildered hundreds of team before, his size overwhelming them, his vision picking them apart.
Denver Post


