Show of support: Players union chief to join Australian team in South Africa

The Age Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Alistair Nicholson will make a special trip to South Africa to support the Australian side in their first tour there since the ball tampering scandal.
Heading 'home': Labuschagne to welcome family support in South Africa

Marnus Labuschagne will head to his native South Africa for the first time next week as an Australian player, and will have plenty of family support.
