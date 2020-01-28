Global  

Place your bet: New NBA All-Star format could attract action

Seattle Times Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
While some basketball purists are skeptical about this year’s new format for the NBA All-Star Game, the changes have curiosity brewing within the betting industry. This year the league’s annual showcase is essentially multiple games within the game, which might entice more fans to get in on the action while it’s ongoing. “I think there […]
