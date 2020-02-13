Blast at Lucknow court, several injured Thursday, 13 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

A bomb exploded in the premises of the Lucknow court on Thursday. Several lawyers are said to be injured. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Blast at Lucknow court, several lawyers injured A bomb exploded in the premises of the Lucknow court on Thursday. Several lawyers are said to be injured.

DNA 1 hour ago





Tweets about this