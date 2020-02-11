Global  

Trudeau urges quick resolution as anti-pipeline protests cripple train network

CBC.ca Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he plans to speak with members of his cabinet Wednesday to discuss "next steps" in the ongoing anti-pipeline protests that have hamstrung the country's rail network.
Recent related news from verified sources

Canada's Trudeau urges quick end to protests blocking rail lines

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday urged those blocking rail lines in protest against the construction of a natural gas pipeline to find a quick...
Reuters

Ottawa 'very concerned' about blockades as CN Rail says it will close 'significant' parts of its network

Transport Minister Marc Garneau says the federal Liberal government is "very concerned" about growing anti-pipeline protests that are crippling parts of the...
CBC.ca

