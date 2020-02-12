NSW Police defend strip search quota system

NSW Police has defended the way it conducts personal searches after it was revealed more than 238,000 people were searched in 2018-19.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources NSW Police personal search targets revealed NSW Police aimed to conduct almost a quarter of a million personal searches last year as part of a quota-driven system.

The Age 15 hours ago





Tweets about this 88australia RT @9NewsSyd: NSW Police have had to defend their target setting of personal searches, which includes strip searches. #9News https://t.co/7… 5 hours ago Nine News Sydney NSW Police have had to defend their target setting of personal searches, which includes strip searches. #9News https://t.co/7X9goS4ki0 6 hours ago