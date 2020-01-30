Indonesia traces movements of Chinese tourist with coronavirus

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Coronavirus hits Thai tourist industry as Chinese stay away Chinese tour groups have been banned from travelling abroad due to outbreak - and this has decimated Thailand's tourism industry. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:27Published 1 week ago Kindhearted Chinese tourist hands out face masks to fellow travellers at Thai airport This is the heartwarming moment a Chinese tourist stood in an airport handing out face masks - his personal contribution to the fight against the coronavirus. Footage from Wednesday (January 29).. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:45Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this