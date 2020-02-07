Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Iowa Democratic Party > US election 2020: Iowa Democratic Party boss resigns over caucus chaos

US election 2020: Iowa Democratic Party boss resigns over caucus chaos

BBC News Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
The important first caucus of the US primaries was marred by technical issues and delays.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: After Iowa's Caucus Cataclysm, Dem Party Chair Falls On Metaphorical Sword

After Iowa's Caucus Cataclysm, Dem Party Chair Falls On Metaphorical Sword 00:36

 CNN reports the chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party resigned on Wednesday. The move comes after the debacle of the Iowa caucuses last week, for which there is still no definitive winner. Marred by faulty technology and arcane rules, the caucuses descended into chaos. The fact is that Democrats...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Resigns After Caucus Chaos [Video]Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Resigns After Caucus Chaos

Numerous problems and delays from the Iowa caucuses proved to be too much for the Iowa Democratic Party chairman to stay in his position.

Credit: WHO     Duration: 02:24Published

After Iowa's caucus cataclysm, Dem Party chair falls on metaphorical sword [Video]After Iowa's caucus cataclysm, Dem Party chair falls on metaphorical sword

CNN reports the chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party resigned on Wednesday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Iowa Democratic Party chairman resigns after caucus chaos

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party resigned Wednesday after a disastrous caucus process beset by technical glitches led to a dayslong...
Seattle Times

2020 Daily Trail Markers: Iowa chaos lingers ahead of New Hampshire

The chairman of the Democratic National Committee is calling for the Iowa Democratic Party to conduct a recanvass of the caucus results.
CBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SkladRdf

RDF-Sklad US election 2020: Iowa Democratic Party boss resigns over caucus chaos https://t.co/uoWzHngatz 1 minute ago

dach_ng

Dach NG Research Center US election 2020: Iowa Democratic Party boss resigns over caucus chaos https://t.co/CTJqwel5rA 3 minutes ago

GroupHuntsville

Huntsville Media Group US election 2020: Iowa Democratic Party boss resigns over caucus chaos https://t.co/Sg5CRyaGWh 6 minutes ago

PabloBach

Paul Bakibinga BBC News - US election 2020: Iowa Democratic Party boss resigns over caucus chaos https://t.co/tpG8PT4SLN 12 minutes ago

act4thechildren

act4 The establishment never investigated election interference: Former DNC chair lashes out at Clinton's 'unethical' co… https://t.co/feGDzGuBeM 12 minutes ago

act2saveschools

acttosaveourschools The establishment never investigated election interference: Former DNC chair lashes out at Clinton's 'unethical' co… https://t.co/UVYym0LOC5 13 minutes ago

greeenorg

greeen US election 2020: Iowa Democratic Party boss resigns over caucus chaos - https://t.co/nfO5w5Jzoi 14 minutes ago

CrweWorld

Crwe World US election 2020: Iowa Democratic Party boss resigns over caucus chaos https://t.co/gppyh2MLPY 14 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.