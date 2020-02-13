Global  

Airbus reports billions in losses after corruption fines

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Airbus has reported its first loss in ten years after paying fines over corruption allegations. The company's entire management has stepped down over the charges.
