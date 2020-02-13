Airbus reports billions in losses after corruption fines Thursday, 13 February 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Airbus has reported its first loss in ten years after paying fines over corruption allegations. The company's entire management has stepped down over the charges. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Airbus reports billions in losses after paying corruption charge fines Airbus has reported its first loss in ten years after paying fines over corruption allegations. The company's entire management has stepped down over the...

Deutsche Welle 8 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this