Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > NSW Police Force defends strip search quota system

NSW Police Force defends strip search quota system

SBS Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
NSW Police has defended the way it conducts personal searches after it was revealed more than 238,000 people were searched in 2018-19.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Police launch murder probe after teenage boy is found stabbed to death [Video]Police launch murder probe after teenage boy is found stabbed to death

Police are hunting a knifeman after a horrified member of the public discovered a teenage boy stabbed to death in a field last night (Wed). Emergency services were called to Petitor Crescent, in..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published

Police Search For Adam Salaz After Threatening Uber Driver [Video]Police Search For Adam Salaz After Threatening Uber Driver

Police say Adam Salaz, 23, tried to force her to drive to the desert late Friday night.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

NSW Police Force defends personal search quota system

NSW police conducted more than 238,000 personal searches, including strip searches, in 2018-19.
SBS

NSW Police personal search targets revealed

NSW Police aimed to conduct almost a quarter of a million personal searches last year as part of a quota-driven system.
The Age


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.