Kings, Intel announce plans for new R&D center

Seattle Times Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Sacramento Kings and Intel announced plans Thursday for the NBA’s first research and development site devoted to finding new ways for fans to access replay angles never seen before. The Kings are planning to unveil an app next season where fans can tap into video streams and choose their own […]
