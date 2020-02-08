|
In high school, Buttigieg praised Sanders as a 'profile in courage.' Now the two are rivals
|
|
Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Pete Buttigieg is vying for the top spot in Democrats' nominating contest with Bernie Sanders, a politician he's previously praised as a "profile in courage."
|
|
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
Sanders, Buttigieg Spar Ahead Of Next Vote
MANCHESTER, N.H. (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders and former Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg exchanged barbs on Sunday in New Hampshire, two days before the state’s voters weigh in on..
Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:33Published
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this