In high school, Buttigieg praised Sanders as a 'profile in courage.' Now the two are rivals

USATODAY.com Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Pete Buttigieg is vying for the top spot in Democrats' nominating contest with Bernie Sanders, a politician he's previously praised as a "profile in courage."
Sanders, Buttigieg Spar Ahead Of Next Vote [Video]Sanders, Buttigieg Spar Ahead Of Next Vote

MANCHESTER, N.H. (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders and former Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg exchanged barbs on Sunday in New Hampshire, two days before the state’s voters weigh in on..

Front-Runners Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders Beat Back Attacks During Debate [Video]Front-Runners Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders Beat Back Attacks During Debate

Democratic presidential front-runners Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg beat back a barrage of attacks during a Friday night debate as rivals raised persistent questions about their ideology and..

Recent related news from verified sources

Pete Buttigieg High School Essay Praised ‘Profile In Courage’ Bernie Sanders

'Sanders’ courage is evident in the first word he uses to describe himself: Socialist'
Daily Caller

Iowa wins put Buttigieg, Sanders at center of criticism at Democratic debate

MANCHESTER, N.H. - Democratic presidential contenders Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg, the top finishers in Iowa's first nominating contest, faced a barrage of...
Reuters


