Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > World Radio Day 2020: Radio – Africa's prime medium

World Radio Day 2020: Radio – Africa's prime medium

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Some see radio as a medium of the past. But that's not the case in Africa. Despite the advent of the internet and social media, radio remains extremely popular on the continent.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

This Day in History: Radio City Music Hall Opens [Video]This Day in History: Radio City Music Hall Opens

This Day in History: Radio City Music Hall Opens. December 27, 1932. The world-famous, Art Deco theater is the brainchild of John D. Rockerfeller Jr. and was designed by Donald Deskey. Completed..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

World Radio Day 2020: Radio — Africa’s prime medium


Indian Express

South Africa: Country Has a Rich Bag of Big, Small and Eclectic Community Radio Stations

[The Conversation Africa] South Africa's community radio sector has grown to be a significant player. But there's comparatively little hard information on the...
allAfrica.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.