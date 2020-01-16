Global  

Nirbhaya case: SC reserves order on Vinay Sharma’s plea challenging rejection of mercy petition

Hindu Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Convict Vinay Sharma’s lawyer argued in court that the former was subjected to torture and put in solitary confinement in prison
Asha Devi recalls endless struggle as execution of convicts is delayed| OneIndia News [Video]Asha Devi recalls endless struggle as execution of convicts is delayed| OneIndia News

The 4 Nirbhaya case convicts' hanging has been put on hold for now after one of the accused men filed a mercy plea. Legal rules dictate that an execution can be held only 14 days after the order on the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Nirbhaya: SC order on Friday on convict Vinay's plea challenging rejection of mercy petition


IndiaTimes

Nirbhaya case: Convict Vinay Sharma moves SC challenging rejection of mercy plea by President

One of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, Vinay Sharma, approached the Supreme Court on Tuesday challenging the rejection of...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

DeccanHerald

Deccan Herald Sharma is one of the four convicts on death row in the 2012 case. #Nirbhaya https://t.co/1JsE2aanGh 15 minutes ago

Khandelw13Sagar

Sagar Khandelwal A student in India is tortured by the society when he fails in exams but a Rapist can't be tortured. A new definati… https://t.co/D0DkvP6p2U 24 minutes ago

KnottyCommander

Knotty Commander RT @PTI_News: SC reserves order for Friday on Nirbhaya case convict Vinay Sharma's plea challenging rejection of his mercy petition by pres… 1 hour ago

jadhavrnjth

Dr ranjeeth Kumar Jadhav #SupremeCourt Nirbhaya case convict says he was tortured in Tihar, Supreme Court reserves order on mercy plea.. https://t.co/L3vwKBJ9Fz 2 hours ago

mumbaigirl99

🥺 RT @LiveLawIndia: The #SupremeCourt on Thursday reserved its judgment on the petition filed by Vinay Sharma, one among the four death row c… 2 hours ago

gshawindi

gshawindi Nirbhaya case convict says he was tortured in Tihar, Supreme Court reserves order on mercy plea https://t.co/2LbPTrgmTl via @indiatoday 2 hours ago

LiveLawIndia

Live Law The #SupremeCourt on Thursday reserved its judgment on the petition filed by Vinay Sharma, one among the four death… https://t.co/26gyOjMVuV 2 hours ago

Outlookindia

Outlook Magazine The Supreme Court reserved its order for Friday on #Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case convict Vinay Sharma's plea c… https://t.co/VaFEe2WrdK 2 hours ago

