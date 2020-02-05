Global  

China’s auto sales plunge in January, deepening market slump

Seattle Times Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
BEIJING (AP) — China’s auto sales plunged in January, deepening a painful downturn in the industry’s biggest global market and adding to economic pressures as the country fights a virus outbreak. Sales of SUVs, sedans and minivans fell 20.2% from a year earlier to 1.6 million, an industry group, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, […]
