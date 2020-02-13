Global  

Far right looms as Germany commemorates Dresden bombing

Seattle Times Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
DRESDEN, Germany (AP) — Germany’s president is leading commemorations Thursday marking the 75th anniversary of Dresden’s bombing by allied forces at the end of the World War II, an event that has become a test for the way the country handles its Nazi past. Historians say up to 25,000 people perished during the three-day bombardment […]
Germany marks 75th anniversary of Dresden bombing as far-right seeks to downplay Nazi crimes

Germany will mark 75 years since the destruction of Dresden in World War II on Thursday, with the far right seeking to inflate victim numbers and play down Nazi...
France 24

