Far right looms as Germany commemorates Dresden bombing Thursday, 13 February 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

DRESDEN, Germany (AP) — Germany’s president is leading commemorations Thursday marking the 75th anniversary of Dresden’s bombing by allied forces at the end of the World War II, an event that has become a test for the way the country handles its Nazi past. Historians say up to 25,000 people perished during the three-day bombardment […] 👓 View full article

