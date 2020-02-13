What Is ‘Dance Monkey,’ and How Did It Take Over the World?

The hit song by Tones and I started as a sensation on the streets of Australia before reaching No. 1 in 20 countries and topping 1 billion plays on Spotify. See how it was made.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Instructor Helps Visually Impaired Feel Freedom Through Dance One instructor in Littleton wants to open up the world of dance for those who can't see. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 01:52Published 5 days ago Giant ostrich performs funky dance to attract female at rehab sanctuary Ostriches are the world's largest bird. Reaching a height of almost 3m (9 feet) and weighing up to 135kg (300lbs), they are also the most powerful bird in the world. A fully grown bird is capable.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 01:17Published 6 days ago

Tweets about this