Colin Kaepernick speaks: On his new memoir and why he still wants to play in the NFL

USATODAY.com Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Colin Kaepernick explains in a rare interview why he is writing a memoir and starting a publishing company, and what it means for NFL playing career.
Recent related news from verified sources

What we learned from Colin Kaepernick's exclusive interview on new memoir, NFL future

Colin Kaepernick, blackballed by the NFL since 2017, is releasing a memoir through his own publishing company later this year.
USATODAY.com

Colin Kaepernick to Release a Memoir, Start a Publishing Company

Kaepernick will likely use the book to give his most substantive comments yet about his kneeling protests that ignited a debate over sports and activism.
NYTimes.com

